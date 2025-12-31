The Swearing-in of Donald Trump - After four years in the American wilderness, during which the Democrats did everything they could think of to put him in prison for a variety of made-up crimes, Donald J. Trump was sworn in to a second term in the Oval Office on January 20. The world immediately changed for the better and continued doing so across the rest of 2025.

Simply put: America had a real, functioning President in the White House again after four years of being run by a collection of woke apparatchiks with an addled sock puppet serving as the figurehead. Trump has proceeded to reverse every Biden autopen executive order, has eliminated about 8 regulations for every one new regulation invoked, and has dominated the global stage like no president before him.

The Assassination of Charlie Kirk - No single event rocked the country during 2025 like the assassination of prominent conservative influencer Charlie Kirk by a deranged trans/furry radical. On the positive side, Kirk’s gruesome murder set off a significant Christian revival on high school and college campuses across the nation, awakening millions of young people to the true threat that evil woke culture represents to their futures.