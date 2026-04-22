“As I stumble through this life, help me to create more laughter than tears, dispense more happiness than gloom, spread more cheer than despair. Never let me become so indifferent that I will fail to see the wonder in the eyes of a child or the twinkle in the eyes of the aged.”

“Dear Lord, let me so live that when I come to that final curtain, I may reach out and touch Thee, and that Thou will say, ‘My child, I will make you laugh’...”

— Source: Clown Camp/Facebook

I’m not a clown, per se - at least not intentionally so. I’m too self-conscious and lacking in true spontaneity to be a real clown. I’m much more like George Costanza in Seinfeld - the guy who invariably thinks of the perfect rejoinder 30 seconds too late for it to matter - than someone like John Candy or Steve Martin. I suspect it’s why I’ve always communicated so much better via the written word than in spoken ones.

That said, this really touched me while watching “I’m Chris Farley” recently, because it conveys some of what I try to do here each day and really, a big part of how I’ve tried to live my life. I haven’t always succeeded, and at times have failed more miserably than I care to remember, but I have tried.

I had never heard it before, and I hope it touches you at some level, too.

That is all.

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