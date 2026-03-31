What must the life of a “No Kings” rally organizer be like? It’s a great question to which I gave some thought last night after I came across this video from the latest farcical Soros-funded bit of astroturf staged in Minnesota on Saturday.

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In the clip, this organizer decided, in classic Marxist fashion, the best way to charge up the troops was to remind them just how worthless and meaningless they and their tiny lives are to “the cause,” and it is, in a word, glorious.

To no one’s surprise, this organizer is a middle-aged, no doubt upper-middle-class white woman. She’s a classic “Karen,” the type who lectures you at the supermarket for not wearing your useless mask, a bitter person who watches “The View” as a religious sacrament and has far too little to worry about in her daily life. Her kids are all grown, moved out of the house as fast as they could, and never call her.

She is, at the end of the day, the current scourge of American society.

Take a look: