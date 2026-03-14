Jasmine Thee Crockett has been unusually quiet for the last 10 days or so since she lost her primary election to James Talarico. But that all ended Friday night, when one of her bodyguards was killed in a shootout with Dallas SWAT officers.

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The part of the story that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone is that Ms. Crockett’s bodyguard was apparently a habitual criminal.

Take a look:

Full text:

NEW: Jasmine Crockett's security guard has been killed after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers, according to CBS News.



"Mike King" was recently seen at campaign events with Crockett.



According to police, King was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer. He reportedly fled into a hospital parking garage and barricaded himself inside a vehicle.



King was then forced out of the car with tear gas and pulled his gun on officers.



"Multiple law enforcement sources tell CBS News Texas the man, known publicly as Mike King, had been using aliases while running a business that placed officers in off‑duty jobs," CBS reported.



King reportedly drove a replica undercover police vehicle and used stolen license plates from cars at a military recruiting office.

Jasmine just can’t stay away from the gangsta life, apparently.

RIP to Mr. King, or whatever his name really is.

In another story which really should come as a surprise to literally nobody, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision which will be laughed out of the law by the Supreme Court.