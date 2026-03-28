I’ve never been a Democrat. The chances of me ever becoming one lie somewhere between slim and none, and Slim just rode out of town. But, as I sit here this morning at my trusty laptop typing this, I can’t remember a time in my life when I have been so utterly and completely disgusted with the Republican party, so I’m looking around for options, quite honestly.

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That goes not just for the party’s leadership in Washington, DC, but also here in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is idly presiding over the biggest Muslim invasion anywhere in the country. We’ve got mosques sprouting up like dollar weeds up here in North Central Texas. Those Muslims aren’t exactly Republicans, but they obviously have tons of money to spread around Texas’s increasingly grifting political class.

But back to Washington, DC, where the GOP-controlled senate acted in the dead of night between Thursday and Friday to give the Democrats literally everything they wanted in a DHS funding bill, and then rushed out of the city like they were Bonnie and Clyde fleeing their latest bank robbery.