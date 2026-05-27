A RINO Stampede For The Senate Exits Come December 31
Just a reminder that, after yesterday’s results in the Texas Senate runoff election, the four RINOs pictured above will no longer haunt the halls of our nation’s Capitol Building come January 1, 2027.
Glorious.
That is all.
We need at the very least one more scalp. Lisa Murkowski. If there was a serious contender against her , I would break my pledge not to donate to republicans again.
I just wonder how much damage they will be able to do (with Thune's help) in that short amount of time?