Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Rick Church's avatar
Rick Church
2h

We need at the very least one more scalp. Lisa Murkowski. If there was a serious contender against her , I would break my pledge not to donate to republicans again.

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James Brewer's avatar
James Brewer
44m

I just wonder how much damage they will be able to do (with Thune's help) in that short amount of time?

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