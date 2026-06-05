So, I just had a sudden epiphany about why it is that every generation of Americans must learn the hard lessons of what a disaster experiments with socialism/communism/other forms of governmental leftism inevitably devolve into. You know I’m right about this: Those of us who are, let’s say, “seasoned” in life have seen the Mohram Mamdani’s and Karen Bass’s and communist-filled San Antonio/Austin city councils come and go many times before, always leaving a trail of disaster in their wakes for other, more sensible Americans to come along behind them and clean up.

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And then, 15-20 years later, the next generation of young Americans puts us all through the cycle yet again.