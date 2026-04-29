A Todd Blanche Update You All Need To Read
I’m not a big fan of Benny Johnson’s super-hyperbolic posting style, but this is one everybody should take a second to absorb:
Mr. Blanche obviously wants to graduate from Acting AG to Permanent AG. I have to admit he’s winning me over.
Also, for readers who think Anthony Fauci is immune to indictment and prosecution, there is this from Senator Rand Paul:
What does he know that we don’t know?
We will all know one way or another by May 11.
That is all.
Put that ghoul deep in a hole!
That's all great... but there is a little problem. The duplicitous Democrats have the mainstream media on their side, and they spin these prosecutions and investigations as politically motivated charges by Trump against his political enemies. Unfortunately, nearly half the country still believes that Trump "colluded" with Russia and hence fall for that phony narrative.