I’m not a big fan of Benny Johnson’s super-hyperbolic posting style, but this is one everybody should take a second to absorb:

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Mr. Blanche obviously wants to graduate from Acting AG to Permanent AG. I have to admit he’s winning me over.

Also, for readers who think Anthony Fauci is immune to indictment and prosecution, there is this from Senator Rand Paul:

What does he know that we don’t know?

We will all know one way or another by May 11.

That is all.