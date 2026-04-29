Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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David Girardot's avatar
David Girardot
4h

Put that ghoul deep in a hole!

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
4h

That's all great... but there is a little problem. The duplicitous Democrats have the mainstream media on their side, and they spin these prosecutions and investigations as politically motivated charges by Trump against his political enemies. Unfortunately, nearly half the country still believes that Trump "colluded" with Russia and hence fall for that phony narrative.

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