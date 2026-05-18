If you are a part of the Baby Boom generation, at least three generations of your progeny have now been taught by Western governments and education establishments to hate you and want you dead. You don’t have to believe me - just read the words spoken by a Danish public official in the piece excerpted below from the New York Post.

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The story is about draconian protein restrictions being placed on elderly residents in the country’s state-run senior facilities. Birgitte Kehler Holst of the left-wing green Danish party The Alternative - who appears to be a Gen-Xer in her late 40s - is quoted in the story as saying it’s right to impose meat restrictions on the Boomers in these homes because…wait for it…ok, you guessed it - climate change!

Because of course it had to be climate change, didn’t it? You betcha.

Anyway, Ms. Holst advocates for Boomers to be “punished,” saying in a recent statement in a city council meeting, “Everyone, including the elderly, must contribute to achieving our climate goals,” Holst said at the city council meeting, adding, “It is precisely the generation that has screwed up the most.”