Hey, remember when we used to say things like, “boy, if we don’t do something about all this extremism in the Democrat party, we’re gonna have a big problem here in America?” Good times, right?

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Yeah, the problem is here.

Meet one Calla Walsh, a white upper class young lady educated in costly private schools in…wait for it…Cambridge, Massachusetts, and daughter of University teachers at Boston University and, you guessed it, Harvard:

Ms. Walsh worked for Elizabeth Warren for years, first as a campaign staffer on Warren’s 2020 re-election bid, and then in Warren’s Senate office. But working for a fake Indian who’s become fabulously wealthy by pretending to be an Indian and grifting the system for the last 3 decades wasn’t radical enough for this weathly white woman who is devoid of any meaning in her life, so she quit Fauxcahontas recent to go to work directly as a lobbyist for the Government of Iran.

In other words, she just cut out the middleman - or, in this case, middle-fake Indian - and went right to the source!