Before I begin addressing the topic of the day, I just got a “severe weather alert” on my Apple Watch on a day in which zero precipitation and very moderate temperatures dominate the forecast.

Share

So, what’s the “severe weather” about which the National Weather Service is warning North Texas residents? “High winds” is the claim. So, I go check the forecast at Weather.com again, and it says we’re going to have winds between 20-25 mph throughout the day.

America is becoming an increasingly silly nation run by silly people.

Let’s move on…

Speaking of silly nation syndrome, America has now reached the point at which the President of the United States feels the need to post corrections to fake media stories on his Truth Social feed.

That’s what President Donald Trump felt he needed to do last night related to false stories across the worthless, corrupt anti-America media claiming that a single Iranian missile had destroyed five U.S. tanker planes stationed at an airport in Saudi Arabia. This report originated at the Wall Street Journal and has been parroted by pretty much the entire Mockingbird Media over the last 48 hours.