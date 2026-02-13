Disclaimer: I have nothing against Savannah Guthrie or her mother, Nancy Guthrie. I hope Nancy is eventually found alive and well, and this all turns out to have been big misunderstanding.

That stipulated, I am sick to death of the wall-to-wall coverage of this single alleged kidnapping. I say “alleged” because the crack FBI and local law enforcement officials still have no real idea what happened to Nancy 13 days after the fact.

We don’t know if this is a kidnapping. We do know Nancy Guthrie is missing, and that means she is just one of tens of thousands of missing people in the United States today. Matter of fact, Katie Pavlich reported on News Nation Wednesday that the FBI says there are more than 26,000 current active missing persons cases in the U.S.

26,000 missing American citizens, and our corrupt, disgusting, shameful media can only find the time to obsess over one, because her daughter happens to be a media celebrity.