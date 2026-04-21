And no, the headline is not a play on words - you people need to get your minds out of that gutter!

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Embattled Florida Dem Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from congress earlier today to avoid being booted out by a vote of the House as evidence grows that she stole $5 million in COVID relief funds.

JustTheNews reports:

Cherfilus-McCormick confirmed her resignation on X, saying that the House Ethics Committee’s investigation was “not a fair process.” “Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so that I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida’s 20th district. I hereby resign from the 119th Congress, effective immediately,” she added.

Hilarious. Not a fair process my butt.

Ironically, Cherfilus-McCormick becomes the second straight member of congress from her district to resign in disgrace rather than being removed by the ethics committee. She succeeded the notorious Alcee Hastings in 2021 after Hastings became to the first person in U.S. history to be both impeached from a federal judgeship and force to resign under a cloud of corruption from congress.

Florida’s 20th congressional district is centered in the rural areas of Palm Beach and Broward counties outside of Fort Lauderdale. There must be something really special in the water there.

NOTE: Expect fellow Floridian Cory Mills, a Republican, to be the next corrupt jackass to be run out of the House in the coming days.

That is all.