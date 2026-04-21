Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Gary Eppink's avatar
Gary Eppink
4h

How do we find non liar crocked politicians ?????

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winston's avatar
winston
4h

Criminal enterprise, indeed. And totally consistent with Clarence Thomas' description of the Wilsonian progressivism.

The headline could have been "bites the dust," but I got what you meant.

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