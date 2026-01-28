While our media is hyper-focused on trying to bring down DHS Sec. Kristi Noem over the death of a moron radical agitator who FA’d and FO’d the hard way, the Trump administration just forced China to blink over the continued trading and trafficking in sanctioned Venezuelan crude oil. It’s a major geopolitical victory which the media will ignore because, well, because Trump and Winning and stuff or something.

Here’s an excerpt from the story at Reuters: