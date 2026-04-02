***UPDATE***

Semafor White House reporter Shelby Talcott just posted this on X:

***END UPDATE***

I’ve hesitated to write about this given the media outlets doing most of the reporting on it - CNN and the New York Times - but rumors of Pam Bondi’s being in jeopardy of losing her job do seem to have some real legs now.

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Here’s a clip from CNN’s report on the matter late Wednesday:

I’m not going to do a transcript of this report, mainly because the voice of Caitlan Collins grates on my nerves, and who needs that?

But the basic gist is this: President Trump has grown weary of Bondi’s mismanagement of the DOJ, her failure to bring any of Trump’s enemies to justice, and her ham-handed handling of the Epstein files. That frustration has been amplified by the fact that Bondi is scheduled for another episode of testimony on Capitol Hill in the coming weeks. The White House is no doubt not eager to see more of her embarrassing histrionics in that venue.