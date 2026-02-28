The rancid propaganda is flying across all media - legacy media, new media, social media, and podcast media - amid the mounting war in the Middle East. The goal is the same as always: To confuse us all and inflame our emotions and fears.

Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald are blaming it all on Israel, because of course they are.

Normally cool-headed Mike Benz is screaming it’s the start of WW3!

Iran’s regime is promising to teach the Great Satan a lesson it will never forget even as video emerges the Ayatollah’s compound, offices, and other known hideouts have already been obliterated and rumors fly he is dead.

President Trump’s own 8-minute video was itself a masterpiece of propaganda that detailed Iran’s 47-year-long history as the world’s major funder and instigator of Islamic terrorism. It’s important to remember that effective propaganda isn’t necessarily false.

I think this is a good time to remind subscribers here of what I’ve written here over the past few months: Everything we see the Trump administration doing on the global stage right now is interrelated, and it all has to do with China.