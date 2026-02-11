I wish it weren’t all so damn predictable, but this is just the world in which we live: Bad takes in the media and social media are already streaming in related to the FAA’s emergency order shutting down the El Paso International Airport for the next 10 days.

First, Maria Bartiromo reported around 5:45 a.m. CT an unsupported claim from an unidentified source that the shutdown related to the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

This seems to me to be absurd on its face: What could law enforcement possibly gain in that specific case by publicly announcing it was shutting down what I guess Bartiromo’s source thinks is a likely venue of escape for the kidnappers? I mean, they watch TV, too, don’t they? Wouldn’t they just, you know, like go to a different airport if they’re really trying to fly out of the country?