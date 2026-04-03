In case you missed it, King Charles will make an official state visit to the United States on April 27-30 at the invitation of President Donald Trump. During his visit, the King (will there be a No Kings rally?) will make a formal address to a joint session of congress.

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My only question is, why? Why is this being allowed? Why is this undeserving monarch being allowed to take up congress’s time in this, the 250th year of America’s liberation from British rule? Why is this pathetic man, who is presiding over the intentional Islamification of a once great nation being awarded such a great honor from our country?

On that latter question, King Charles announced this week that he will end the longstanding tradition of issuing a formal Easter message to his nation, presumably to avoid pissing off the Muslims he now holds so dear. He made that clear in February when he had no issue with wishing Britain’s Islamic population “a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”

Remember: This exceedingly mediocre man is supposed to be the head of the Church of England. It’s stunning, really, a clear signal that he is all in on continuing his nation’s fall from among the great civilizations of the Western world.