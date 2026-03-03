I have intended to write about the takeover of Warner Bros. by Paramount since last Thursday, but events and travel schedules have gotten in the way. This is the outcome I predicted would happen back in December, when it became clear that Paramount - led by majority owner Larry Ellison and CEO David Ellison - had submitted a hostile takeover bid that was far superior than the competing offer from Netflix.

The simple fact of this matter has always been that, once that fact became clear, it would be an act of clear malfeasance for the Warner board to take the Netflix offer. Woke board members attempted to do that nonetheless, desperate as they were to avoid the company being bought by the Ellisons and having their pet loss leader at CNN coming to be managed by Bari Weiss. But at the end of the day, they were doomed to fail.