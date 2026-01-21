Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just ended Gavin Newsom’s presidential campaign at the WEF conference in Davos, comparing him to “Sparkle Beach Ken” from the recent “Barbie” movie, throwing in a marvelous shot at Alex Soros to boot.

Hilarious.

Transcript of Bessent’s comments:

Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris.

He’s here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros, and Davos is a perfect place for a man who, when everyone else is on lockdown, when he was having people arrested for going to church, he was having $1,000 a night meals at the French Laundry. And I’m sure the California people won’t forget that.

I can tell my message to Governor Newsom is the Trump administration is coming to California. We are going to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse. I was told he was asked to give a speech on his signature policies, but he’s not speaking.

Because what have his economic policies brought? Outward migration from California, a gigantic budget deficit. The largest homeless population in America, and the poor folks in the palisades who had their homes burned down.

He is here hobnobbing with the global elite while his California citizens are still homeless. Shame on him. He is too smug, too self-absorbed, and too economically illiterate to know anything.

