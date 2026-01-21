Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo Janysek's avatar
Leo Janysek
3h

🤣 He's so vain, he's probably proud of the 'Sparkle Beach Ken" reference. 🤣

Reply
Share
Hunterson7's avatar
Hunterson7
3h

Newsom is the reincarnation of one of the really decadent crazy Roman emperors.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture