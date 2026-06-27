Best Meme of the Day - Or Any Other DayDavid BlackmonJun 27, 2026933ShareSubscribeYou know this is true:ShareThat is all.933Share
The bast majority do now. But every group has a 1% to 10% thug group. 1% or less is controllable. When it gets upward toward 10% is when the group is rightfully shunned.
But you are correct. It is the leaders who push it and encourage the thugs. I just saw Brandon Johnson, mayor of Chicago, talk about slavery being the cause of black lack of success. Meanwhile 39 black people were shot in his city on Juneteenth. By other blacks.
True dat, David, true dat. ;)