Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Mystic William's avatar
Mystic William
21m

The bast majority do now. But every group has a 1% to 10% thug group. 1% or less is controllable. When it gets upward toward 10% is when the group is rightfully shunned.

But you are correct. It is the leaders who push it and encourage the thugs. I just saw Brandon Johnson, mayor of Chicago, talk about slavery being the cause of black lack of success. Meanwhile 39 black people were shot in his city on Juneteenth. By other blacks.

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Chickie Galore's avatar
Chickie Galore
7m

True dat, David, true dat. ;)

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