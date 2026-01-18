Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Check Valve
3d

A lingering effect of the “pandemic” is the normalization of surgical mask wearing in public which many anarchists and criminals are taking advantage of to defeat facial recognition technology. I’m sick of Democrat politicians bemoaning the mask wearing ICE agents while never complaining about the protesters wearing masks. And to date, no accountability for Dr. Fauci who lied under oath

1 reply
Dutchmn007
3d

Never took the jab; smelled a rat early on. Too much peer pressure to comply; never been one to go along with the crowd just to get along. Besides the question was never adequately answered to my satisfaction “why do I need a gene therapy shot (what it actually is) for a “virus” with a 98% survival rate?”

IMHO the whole thing was simply a ruse to get rid of Trump & he fell for it unfortunately.

13 more comments...

