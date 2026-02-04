Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Any Thinking Person's avatar
Any Thinking Person
1h

I'm always amazed at the entitlement of certain employees, especially these heretofore protected types. Read the effing room... you have a "product" no sane person is willing to monetize. So much education, so little sense and awareness.

Reply
Share
ProfessorTom's avatar
ProfessorTom
1h

How does someone who is in the news reporting business not see this coming?

It's almost like they are bad at their jobs.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture