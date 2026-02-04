A blessed day in the history of American “journalism” arrived in DC on Wednesday where management at the Washington Post laid off a full 1/3rd of the staff at the Deep State’s former newspaper of record.

My feed on X has been filled all morning with whining complaints from WaPo staffers who’d just been fired and seemed totally surprised despite the rumors which have circulated for several weeks now.

Look, I have always hated to see anyone lose their jobs for no other reason than my parents taught me the value of hard work. But try as I might, I have been unable to work up even a smidgen of sympathy for these particular newly-unemployed individuals who have spend their adult lives corrupting the profession of journalism and brainwashing half the country.

Sorry, folks, but I do not care.

Here are some details of today’s events from an article at the equally vile and pernicious rag, the New York Times:

The Washington Post told employees on Wednesday that it was beginning a widespread round of layoffs that are expected to decimate the organization’s sports, local news and international coverage. The company is laying off about 30 percent of all its employees, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. That includes people on the business side and more than 300 of the roughly 800 journalists in the newsroom, the people said. The cuts are a sign that Jeff Bezos, who became one of the world’s richest people by selling things on the internet, has not yet figured out how to build and maintain a profitable publication on the internet. The paper expanded during the first several years of his ownership, but the company has sputtered more recently. Matt Murray, The Post’s executive editor, said on a call Wednesday morning with newsroom employees that the company had lost too much money for too long and had not been meeting readers’ needs. He said that all sections would be affected in some way, and that the result would be a publication focused even more on national news and politics, as well as business and health, and far less on other areas. Advertisement SKIP ADVERTISEMENT “If anything, today is about positioning ourselves to become more essential to people’s lives in what is becoming more crowded, competitive and complicated media landscape,” Mr. Murray said. “And after some years when, candidly, The Post has had struggles.” Mr. Murray further explained the rationale in an email, saying The Post was “too rooted in a different era, when we were a dominant, local print product” and that online search traffic, partly because of the rise of generative A.I., had fallen by nearly half in the last three years. He added that The Post’s “daily story output has substantially fallen in the last five years.” “Even as we produce much excellent work, we too often write from one perspective, for one slice of the audience,” he said. The Post’s sports section will close, though some of its reporters will stay on and move to the features department to cover the culture of sports. The Post’s metro section will shrink, and the books section will close, as will the “Post Reports” daily news podcast. Mr. Murray told the staff that while The Post’s international coverage also would be reduced, reporters would remain in nearly a dozen locations. Reporters and editors in the Middle East were laid off, as well as in India and Australia.

[End]

Here’s hoping the folks at the NYTimes meet a similar fate soon.

That is all.