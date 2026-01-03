Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Icahnoclast: The Spike's avatar
Icahnoclast: The Spike
Jan 3

To show her bona fides, Pam should swoop down and scoop up Hussein Obama next. He's a bigger criminal than Maduro. And bomb that atrocity of a library despoiling Chicago's lakefront back to the Stone Age.

Reply
Share
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
Jan 3

Did you see that they also took out a museum that contained Chavez mausoleum? The people are celebrating in the streets, China and Russia... not so much.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture