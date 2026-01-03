Bondi Can Move Fast After All
Holy smokes: Within hours of the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, U.S. AG Pam Bondi posted this on her X feed:
It turns out Bondi and the DOJ can move fast when the target isn’t a Minnesota Somali fraudster or a political figure with a D next to their name. In those cases, we are invariably subject to a lecture about how the U.S. justice system moves slowly and how crucial it is to dot every i and cross every t and yada yada yada blah blah blahdy blah legal stuff and nonsense.
How about that?
If I were Maduro and Flores, I’d put out an immediate notice that I’ve registered as a Democrat and plan to run for the party’s nomination in 2028. Seems like the best defense with Bondi in charge at DOJ.
That is all.
To show her bona fides, Pam should swoop down and scoop up Hussein Obama next. He's a bigger criminal than Maduro. And bomb that atrocity of a library despoiling Chicago's lakefront back to the Stone Age.
Did you see that they also took out a museum that contained Chavez mausoleum? The people are celebrating in the streets, China and Russia... not so much.