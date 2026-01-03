Holy smokes: Within hours of the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, U.S. AG Pam Bondi posted this on her X feed:

Share

It turns out Bondi and the DOJ can move fast when the target isn’t a Minnesota Somali fraudster or a political figure with a D next to their name. In those cases, we are invariably subject to a lecture about how the U.S. justice system moves slowly and how crucial it is to dot every i and cross every t and yada yada yada blah blah blahdy blah legal stuff and nonsense.

How about that?

If I were Maduro and Flores, I’d put out an immediate notice that I’ve registered as a Democrat and plan to run for the party’s nomination in 2028. Seems like the best defense with Bondi in charge at DOJ.

That is all.