The days of race-based gerrymandering are ending. The world is healing.

Major Garrett and Jan Crawford have the story at CBS News:

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Transcript:

Major Garrett: The Supreme Court just issued a ruling on a potentially groundbreaking redistricting case that could impact, for many years to come, the power of minority voters in this country. It focuses on the constitutionality of Louisiana’s congressional map and how it was redrawn. The justice is determined if Louisiana lawmakers properly balance Constitutional and Voting Rights Act protections. I want to get straight to CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, who has been reading through the opinion. Jan?

Jan Crawford: Well, Major, we just got this ruling within the last couple minutes. The justices in a six-to-three vote, a decision written by Justice Samuel Alito for the other five conservatives, are striking down a second majority black district in Louisiana, ruling that state officials focused on race and that amounted to an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

Now, this decision is a major one under the Voting Rights Act. It will go well beyond Louisiana. It’s going to make it, based on what we’re seeing so far, it will make it harder for state officials to draw up these so-called majority minority districts, which have been used for decades and have increased black representation and minority representation in Congress. And it also, I think, will call into question about a dozen or so existing majority minority districts, mostly in the South.

Now, those districts, as you know, Major, have been a way for Democrats to pick up seats in some of those states, those red states in the South. So this ruling is a win, I think we can say, for Republicans.

But legally, this is a Supreme Court that, going back 20 years or more, has been saying in case after case, a consistent line of cases, that the Constitution is colorblind. And that’s why we’ve seen the Supreme Court do things like throw out affirmative action and college admissions.

This line of case is very consistent with the Court’s ruling today.

Garrett: What about the midterms?

Crawford: I think this ruling coming today, six months after it was argued back in October, may come too late to have an impact on these upcoming midterm elections. I think the focus will be going forward, limiting states from considering race when they’re trying to consciously and intentionally draw up districts to increase minority representation.

That means, Major, that you might not have as many of those kind of ink-blocked states or states that have districts that zigzag like a z where they go from like this one did from shreveport all the way down 250 miles to Baton Rouge scooping up black voters along the way to again pick up voters to get enough black voters there to have that majority. So I think you know that will restrict some of those cases those districts for sure.

Looking at this decision, it’s 37 pages long. There is a dissent by liberal justice Elena Kagan that appears to be longer than the majority, and it looks like a barn burner. She is saying that today’s ruling will gut, is gutting the Voting Rights Act, and will call into peril some of the accomplishments that we’ve seen over that historic 1965 law that really dismantled a Jim Crow and systemic barriers to voting for black people in the south.

Of course, the Supreme Court today, as they have in recent decisions on voting rights, is saying the country has moved past that. It’s time to stop intentionally focusing on race.

And as Chief Justice John Roberts said in a case back in 2007, the way to end discrimination, race discrimination based on race, is to stop discriminating based on And this Supreme Court, with those six conservative justices, believes that racial preferences, whether it’s in affirmative action, whether it is in redistricting, that can amount to unconstitutional race discrimination major.