Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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James Brewer's avatar
James Brewer
8h

The saddest thing about this issue is we have a specific constituency that votes as a 95% block. How/why Republicans have not been able to break through that barrier is a sad mystery.

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
7h

I was listening to Dan Turrentine talk about the Congressional Black Caucus on "The Huddle" the other day and he flat out said that the Democrats couldn't do things without their approval.

In other words, all the decisions of a major political party are decided based on the color of representatives' skin.

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