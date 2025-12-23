In a huge bit of very good news heading into Christmas, the Commerce Department reports this morning that the U.S. economy grew at an extremely robust rate of 4.3% during the third quarter of 2025. Thus does yet another Democrat/media hoax of a recession caused by Trump tariffs die on the vine of data-driven reality.

The excerpt below is from the Wall Street Journal’s story on the matter. As you read it, remember that the WSJ’s own editorial board has been a major proponent of the “Trump tariffs will lead to recession” theory.

Oopsie.