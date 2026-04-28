Ok, Pam Bondi’s no longer Attorney General and the DOJ suddenly seems capable of actually making arrests again. Although FBI Director Kash Patel appeared with Acting AG Todd Blanche at today’s press conference, Blanche has directed the actual arrest to the U.S. Marshal’s Service, as is customary.

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Importantly, where Bondi fumbled (intentionally?) the first Comey indictment by pursuing it in the Eastern District of Virginia, Blanche did the smart thing and convened this grand jury in the 50/50 state of North Carolina, where it may be possible to seat a trial jury that actually still has regard for the constitution and the letter of the law.