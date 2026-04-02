BREAKING: Bondi Gone.
Florida journalist Collin Rugg, who normally gets stuff right, just posted this on X:
Full text:
BREAKING: Pam Bondi has been fired as attorney general, according to Fox News.
EPA Director Lee Zeldin is reportedly under consideration to replace her.
According to Fox, President Trump met in the Oval Office with Bondi before his speech last night.
"One of those sources said that by the time Trump took his place behind the podium for the address, Bondi had already lost her job and was on her way back to Florida," Fox News reported.
Bondi's firing comes after she was heavily criticized for the handling of the Epstein files.
Fox News is reporting that Todd Blanche, a lifelong registered Democrat who represented Trump in his New York City persecution trial, will serve as Interim AG.
That’s all for now.
Being a slight conspiracy person... how about that Ken Paxton went to MAL last week? That Thune is REALLY pressuring 47 to endorse Cornyn. MAYBE Paxton for AG and then Cornyn doesn't have a competitor? Solves a couple of problems. I'd prefer Paxton in the Senate but he would be a great AG, IMO.
I hear rumors about Lee Zeldin, hes doing a great job at EPA, I'd hate to lose him there.
Time will tell.
Todd Blanche...a life long registered Democrat. I really don't like the sound of that at all. What is it with DJT and the AGs office???