Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
4d

Being a slight conspiracy person... how about that Ken Paxton went to MAL last week? That Thune is REALLY pressuring 47 to endorse Cornyn. MAYBE Paxton for AG and then Cornyn doesn't have a competitor? Solves a couple of problems. I'd prefer Paxton in the Senate but he would be a great AG, IMO.

I hear rumors about Lee Zeldin, hes doing a great job at EPA, I'd hate to lose him there.

Time will tell.

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James Brewer's avatar
James Brewer
4d

Todd Blanche...a life long registered Democrat. I really don't like the sound of that at all. What is it with DJT and the AGs office???

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