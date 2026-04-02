Florida journalist Collin Rugg, who normally gets stuff right, just posted this on X:

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BREAKING: Pam Bondi has been fired as attorney general, according to Fox News.



EPA Director Lee Zeldin is reportedly under consideration to replace her.



According to Fox, President Trump met in the Oval Office with Bondi before his speech last night.



"One of those sources said that by the time Trump took his place behind the podium for the address, Bondi had already lost her job and was on her way back to Florida," Fox News reported.



Bondi's firing comes after she was heavily criticized for the handling of the Epstein files.

Fox News is reporting that Todd Blanche, a lifelong registered Democrat who represented Trump in his New York City persecution trial, will serve as Interim AG.

That’s all for now.