Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Check Valve's avatar
Check Valve
8h

In Navy congratulatory semaphore signals as appropriate, a yuuuuge BRAVO ZULU to the Commander in Chief. Will the panicans stop panicking now?

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
9h

Hip hip Hooray, Bravo trump, and please insert strong Gag on Schumer./Jeffries

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