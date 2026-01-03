Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devin Kennemore's avatar
Devin Kennemore
Jan 3

God bless Donald J Trump.

Reply
Share
Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Jan 3

Bravo! Maduro es caca. I still have memory of Carter Iran raid as a black mark on my brain. Bravo Trump and all service folk involved in a successful operation. Iran take note! Cuba your time is now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture