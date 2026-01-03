Nicolas Maduro is the new Manuel Noriega now.

I suppose the main question pending as of this writing is how long it will take for the Democrats and their lunatic woke base to create a GoFundMe for Nicolas Maduro’s defense fund and rejigger their talking points to push him out front as a potential 2028 presidential nominee for their party.

How long before the corrupt legacy media complex takes to referring to Maduro simply as “Caracas Man?”

Within hours of the operation’s conclusion, Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts had already issued a statement challenging the U.S. military operation to capture Maduro as “unjustified” and “without authorization from congress,” and - somewhat hilariously - tried to tie the operation to take down the world’s most prominent drug lord to the fight over extending Obamacare subsidies:

How pathetic. You just cannot make these people up.

Here’s an excerpt from a Fox News story on Maduro’s capture:

WHAT TO KNOW President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country after the U.S. carried out a “large scale strike.” Trump is expected to address the nation at 11 a.m. ET from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

The U.S. military has carried out a series of strikes on suspected drug vessels allegedly tied to the Venezuelan regime in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific. The CIA carried out a strike in late December against a dock area inside Venezuela that U.S. officials said was used by drug cartels to load narcotics onto boats.

The U.S. government had offered a $50 million bounty for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Maduro. After Saturday’s early-morning operation, Venezuela’s vice president has demanded proof of life. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said on Saturday that he spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the U.S. carried out A major strike inside Venezuela. Lee said Rubio told him the actions carried out in Venezuela were to protect U.S. personnel executing an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The senator added that Rubio said Maduro is expected to stand trial in the U.S. on criminal charges. “He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody,” Lee added in a subsequent post on X. The Republican lawmaker announced his conversation with Rubio after questioning the legality of the strikes in a previous post. However, after speaking with Rubio, Lee said he believed that “this action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack.”

[End]

Video clips of the operation are circulating on X and other social media:

Just go to Facebook or X and search for Venezuela clips and others will come up.

Look, no matter what Trump did related to Venezuela, the Democrats would knee jerk to opposing it and demonizing the President, and their media toadies would march in lock step with them. This is what they do.

Soon, they will be claiming this is just like Iraq or just like Afghanistan or just like Vietnam or just like whatever other U.S. military incursion into a 3rd world country that turned out badly.

But this isn’t any of those things.

This, at least to this point, is very like Trump’s intervention into the conflict between Israel and Iran: A limited, surgical strike designed to achieve a specific military and national security objective. That objective was take down the world’s worst facilitator of the international drug trade and restore Venezuela’s government to the small-d democratic process.

This isn’t another U.S. exercise in nation building. It’s not the creation of some Frankenstein monster imitation of American democracy: It’s the careful removal of a cancer on the body of the Western Hemisphere under the principles of the Monroe Doctrine.

As for McGovern’s whining about not having congressional approval, there is all manner of law and precedent showing the President had no need for any of that. In fact, he and Marco Rubio and his other advisors all knew they could never get congressional approval since so many members of congress today are on the drug cartel dole.

You all know that’s true, so don’t even bother trying to argue otherwise.

As Elon Musk likes to point out: The people who yell the loudest are the ones who are in on the fraud. We see this happening in Minnesota now, with Tim Walz and his fellow Dems running around in panic trying to cover up all the Somali fraud operations they’ve facilitated for a decade.

If you want to know which members of congress are likely in on the drug trade, just watch and take notes on which ones of them yell the loudest and longest in opposition to taking down Maduro.

As for real Americans who love their country, they’ve complained for decades now that neither congress nor any one of a parade of presidents since Nixon have done a single truly effective thing to stem the flow of deadly drugs coming into our country from Central and South America which have killed tens of thousands of our fellow citizens every damn year.

Welp, Donald Trump and the U.S. military just did something real and likely to be highly effective to stem that flow. They did it with surgical precision, at minimal risk of loss of life, took the real bad guy into custody, and brought him back to the United States of America where he will stand trial for his international criminal activities.

That’s something.

I look forward to the press briefing at 10:00 CT/11:00 ET. God Bless America.

That is all.