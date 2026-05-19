Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
10h

🎉🎉🎉 I just heard, FANTASTIC. Some talking head said he thought Cornyn had a better chance of beating the D, that Paxton is a flawed candidate that had been impeached. Hopefully, everyone in TX understands who was behind that and why.

Once this is settled, we need to get rid of that weird D. He is scary but I'm sure he will sound much more "moderate" UNTIL he gets elected. He must be exposed.

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Any Thinking Person's avatar
Any Thinking Person
11h

Better late than never. I'll take it. And for the record, John Cornyn is the furthest thing from a good man

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