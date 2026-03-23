BREAKING: The World Just Changed - CNN and MSNOW Hardest Hit
With a single post on Truth Social Monday morning, President Donald Trump changed the world. Again.
Here’s the post:
Here’s what happened within moments of its having been published:
Oil prices dropped 12%
Dow futures swung from -400 to +1,100
Treasury yields and other interest rate indicators dove into the deep end
Every prediction made by all the “experts” in recent weeks is rendered immediately moot.
Everything changed with a single presidential post, all the armchair experts and panel pundits at CNN and MSNOW hardest hit.
As the President is fond of saying, let’s see what happens from here.
That is all.
But, but it can’t be….he doesn’t have a plan, remember? Endless war, cats and dogs living together, thousands of American dead….oh, wait, nope!
Good news UNLESS we’re going to call it a win and leave the regime in control and able to slaughter its people tomorrow, and attack its enemies next year.
PS - Because they jump out at me all the time, how is it possible that there is a typo in a presidential announcement (“please” should be “pleased”)?😂