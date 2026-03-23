With a single post on Truth Social Monday morning, President Donald Trump changed the world. Again.

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Here’s the post:

Here’s what happened within moments of its having been published:

Oil prices dropped 12%

Dow futures swung from -400 to +1,100

Treasury yields and other interest rate indicators dove into the deep end

Every prediction made by all the “experts” in recent weeks is rendered immediately moot.



Everything changed with a single presidential post, all the armchair experts and panel pundits at CNN and MSNOW hardest hit.

As the President is fond of saying, let’s see what happens from here.

That is all.