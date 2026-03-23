Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Randall E. Fortune's avatar
Randall E. Fortune
7h

But, but it can’t be….he doesn’t have a plan, remember? Endless war, cats and dogs living together, thousands of American dead….oh, wait, nope!

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
7h

Good news UNLESS we’re going to call it a win and leave the regime in control and able to slaughter its people tomorrow, and attack its enemies next year.

PS - Because they jump out at me all the time, how is it possible that there is a typo in a presidential announcement (“please” should be “pleased”)?😂

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