So, let’s say you’re a Democrat member of California’s state assembly. And let’s say you’ve become wealthy beyond your dreams while serving in office by eagerly grifting off of one of the myriad fraud schemes the state government has willingly and knowingly set up under Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom.

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Now, let’s say you suddenly find your massive enrichment schemes suddenly come into jeopardy due the efforts of a single 23-year-old independent journalist named Nick Shirley, who has single handedly exposed hundreds of billions of dollars of annual fraud in your state.