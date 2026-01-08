Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Trahan's avatar
D Trahan
Jan 8

Over 50 years ago, the Venezuelan oil company, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela S.A.), was formed in 1976 as a part of the nationalization of Venezuela's oil industry. The process transferred control of all petroleum assets from foreign companies to the Venezuelan state. During the late 1970s and through the 1990s, PDVSA developed a reputation as one of Latin America's most professionally managed national oil companies. It expanded upstream production and invested heavily in refining and marketing. Many readers here may not recall that it owned Citgo and marketed gasoline and diesel throughout the US. Even though it was state-owned, PDVSA operated with a high degree of autonomy during this period. All of this changed after 1999 with the political changes. The 2002-2003 oil strike and the dismissal and loss of most of the company's technical (engineering) base led to major changes. The theme going forward was not on technical excellence but on social programs. Its role shifted from a globally competitive energy company to one operating under severe financial, technical, and geopolitical constraints.

Prior to heightened political intervention in Venezuela’s oil sector, U.S. companies made substantial contributions to the country’s technical capabilities in drilling, production, and refining. Proven oilwell stimulation technologies were demonstrated to increase production in Orinoco crude oil wells by more than 30 percent using relatively low-cost chemical treatments. If the political climate were to stabilize, the reintroduction of such technologies would be feasible, and Venezuela’s oil industry could experience a rapid resurgence in production.

Reply
Share
Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Jan 8

Chris wright is super Nova of sanity and efficiency. Bravo

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture