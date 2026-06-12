There is a reason why former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd was fired from his job and now records low-rated podcasts from his basement - take a look at this:

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It’s insights like this that caused MTP to lag in the ratings so badly under Todd’s brand of journalism that NBC felt the need to dump him and replace him with the even more execrable hack, Kristen Welker.

So, who is it named Trump that Todd thinks will be the 2028 nominee? Don, Jr.? The guy who literally convinced his dad to name JD Vance as his running mate in the 2024 election? The guy who’s spent more time hanging around with the Duck Dynasty guys - not that there’s anything wrong with that, for sure - than he has paying attention to politics?