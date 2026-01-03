One of the main reasons why I’ve taken many big personal and professional risks over the past decade in supporting Donald Trump is his consistent promise not to involve the United States in pointless nation building exercises and endless wars like those George W. Bush and Dick Cheney led us into in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A surgical strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities is not that.

A surgical strike to take out Iran’s chief terrorist as he drove to an airport is not that.

Surgical bombing runs into Syria and other Middle East hot spots are not that.

Surgical strikes to take-out high-speed drug boats coming out of Venezuela are not that.

The surgical operation the military mounted under Trump’s orders overnight to take out some of the Venezuelan narco-terrorist infrastructure which facilitates drug running and human trafficking operations all over the Western Hemisphere, and to take out the titular leader of those narco-terrorist operations are not that.

Despite the mythology some have invented surrounding Donald Trump, he has never, not one time, claimed to be any sort of a pacifist or appeaser or Rand Paul-style doctrinal libertarian. He has always, consistently reserved the right to deploy U.S. military force where appropriate to protect American interests and U.S. national security.

As far as I can tell at this moment, that’s exactly what he ordered to take place in Venezuela last night.

I’m for it, and I make no apologies for that.

If information comes to light in the coming days and weeks that the President has plans to leave a long-term military presence in Venezuela which risks becoming another quagmire and severe loss of American life, then I will not apologize for writing in opposition to that, either.

Obviously, this is a fluid situation, and my writing in the coming days will reflect a fluidity of mind based on known facts, not a doctrinaire application of “muh principuls.”

I’ll leave that to the Rand Pauls and Thomas Massies of the world.

Just wanted to clarify all that for future reference.

That is all.