Driven by a rapidly expanding economy - the Atlanta Fed now anticipates 5.5% GDP growth during Q1 2026 - and falling interest rates, President Donald Trump’s economic agenda has cut the average monthly payment on a $500,000 home by $258 since last January, according to…wait for it…CNN.

Check out this 1-minute video clip, which is followed by a transcript:

Transcript:

Let’s just say you’re buying a $500,000 home. You’re putting 20% down. A year ago, your monthly payments were almost $2,700 for principal and interest. Now, they’re around $2400. Now, that might not sound like that much. It’s about $260 difference. But over the course of a year, you’re talking about $3,000 less in interest. Over the course alone, it’s over $90,000. So that’s huge, right? That’s less money going to the bank, more for everything else in life. Now, all of this comes after the White House has really started to focus more on this issue of housing affordability, right? The president wants to ban large institutional investors from scooping up single-family homes and significantly, he announced plans to have Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy $200 billion of mortgage bonds and experts are saying that those efforts from the president, they’re already helping to drive down mortgage rates, which of course is encouraging.

“Now, that might not sound like that much. It’s about $260 difference.”

Doesn’t sound like much? Good lord, it’s 10%! I’d damn sure love a 10% cut in my home mortgage, and so would every other American watching that clip.

But at least CNN does give President Trump credit for making a difference in this area. Which is close to a miracle.

That is all.