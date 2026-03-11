Caught in a crossfire between fading poll numbers in Texas and Ken Paxton’s refusal to voluntarily leave the senate run-off race, useless Texas Senator John Cornyn penned an opinion piece at the New York Post on Wednesday.

The theme of the piece? The SAVE Act is more important than preserving the filibuster!

Does Big John in the Black Hat really mean it after years as one of the staunchest opponents to making any changes to the Senate filibuster rule? Oh, hell, no.

He’s just desperate to convince President Donald Trump to give him his endorsement and force Ken Paxton to drop out of a runoff race in which he is leading in every poll taken.

If President Trump falls for this one, man, I don’t know what to think.