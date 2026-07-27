Readers here will remember last August, when a woke lunatic nearly took down one of America’s most beloved roadside diner chains. That would be Cracker Barrel, the national diner chain lining America’s freeways where drivers could pull off the road and enjoy what they knew would always be a quick, consistent, relatively inexpensive meal in a safe space for adults and kids alike before embarking on the next leg of their journey.

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Sure, the food was unremarkable. It was just ok, but an ok breakfast, lunch, or dinner was fine when the whole point was to be able to get filled up fast and resume your travels.

But last August, something big changed at Cracker Barrel. Suddenly, the signs hovering above the highway looked different. Suddenly, the menu looked unfamiliar to regular customers. Suddenly, even the cracker barrel and wooden rockers which had always been featured on the front porch by the entry disappeared, as did the ubiquitous figure of the old white guy pictured sitting next to the barrel.

We soon found out that the old white guy had vanished in the night mainly because he was old and white, and that did not fit in with the sensibilities of the woke, very white woman the company’s board had stupidly inserted into its CEO position. We also found out that the woke lunatic, very white and oh, so upperclass woman’s name is [checks notes] Julie Felss Masino, and that her only identifiable qualification for the CEO job was…well, she didn’t have any.

Oh.