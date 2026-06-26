Let’s stipulate right up front that James Carville is more than a bit of a lunatic, and appears to be suffering from the same form of creeping dementia that Old Joe Biden has been dealing with since at least 2014.

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Let’s also stipulate that James Carville really doesn’t deserve our attention anymore than the increasingly irritating Karl Rove does. Both are aging grifters who’ve lived for more than a quarter of a century off of having managed a single winning presidential campaign. Outside of that, neither has accomplished a meaningful thing in their professional lives.

But, unlike Rove, ol’ Jimmy Carville is at least entertaining with his nasally Cajun accent and sprinkling in F-words throughout the deranged diatribes he records from various rooms in his spacious New Orleans home.