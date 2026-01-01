[Note: I’m taking the day off but wanted to share an excerpt with you from this excellent piece by Daily Signal Senior Editor Tyler O’Neil. You can read the full piece at this link. Enjoy.]

Without further ado, here are the biggest winners and losers of 2025.

That said, it helps to take a breather and reflect on what actually happened and what it means for American politics today and in the future.

To call 2025 a tumultuous year would be an understatement. It already feels like January was about five years ago, and I expect the rest of President Donald Trump’s second term will move at a similarly breakneck pace.

Loser: The Left’s Nonprofit Industrial Complex

The federal government has long contracted with leftist nonprofits in the name of justice or helping other countries, but the funding ballooned in the Biden administration, and the Department of Government Efficiency represented a historic attempt to expose and shatter this ideological piggy bank.

Before DOGE, I investigated the woke groups that infiltrated and advised the Biden administration, and my research uncovered not only that these groups received federal grants but that many of them sued the Trump administration to block his policies—particularly to keep the gravy train flowing. I testified in Congress about this research twice, and the Dao Prize honored me for it by designating me a finalist.

The Trump administration cut off the funding streams for immigration groups that moved illegal aliens across the country. The Environmental Protection Agency clawed back extravagant grants to climate alarmist groups. The State Department shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development. Congress finally cut off funding for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

After Scott Walter and I highlighted the leftist nonprofits that worked with Arabella Advisors, Microsoft founder Bill Gates withdrew his foundation’s entanglement with them, and Arabella Advisors purportedly dissolved, leading to the emergence of new entities.

Contrary to leftist fearmongering, civil society remains strong. Americans remain free to contribute to causes they believe in, we just aren’t being forced to do so with our tax dollars anymore.

Loser: Transgender Ideology

Candidate Trump campaigned on protecting children and bringing back sanity on gender. He has delivered on this promise in spades.

Trump’s executive order declaring the basic truth that human beings are male and female corrected major abuses of the Biden administration.

In May, the Department of Health and Human Services published a review of the science, finding extremely weak evidence for the claim that “sex-rejecting procedures”—grotesque medical interventions that trans activists refer to as “gender-affirming care”—have any positive effects. A peer-review process confirmed this finding and also highlighted why transgender activists seek to silence their opponents, rather than engaging with them.

HHS ended the year by announcing six major policy moves against “sex-rejecting procedures,” which will prevent your tax dollars from funding “treatments” that leave kids stunted, scarred, and infertile.

In June, the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s right to protect kids from these procedures.

Loser: The Fourth Branch of Government

The president hasn’t just been cutting back government spending—he’s also paring back the unaccountable bureaucracy.

Trump has cleaned house at federal agencies, and he is now forcing the Supreme Court to consider, once and for all, whether there are parts of the executive branch that fall outside of the president’s control.

While the Constitution clearly vests all executive power in the president, Congress has established so-called independent agencies. In Humphrey’s Executor v. United States (1935), the Supreme Court upheld the Federal Trade Commission as an agency not subject to the president’s Article II authority because it engaged in “quasi-legislative” and “quasi-judicial” functions. Now, the court seems on the verge of rightly reversing that ruling and returning executive power to the people’s elected president.

Winner: Border Security

Former President Joe Biden repeatedly insisted that he needed new laws to address the border crisis, but Trump effectively solved the issue on Day One with executive orders, finally directing the feds to actually enforce the laws on the books.

An estimated 10 million illegal aliens entered the country on Biden’s watch, but border crossings hit record lows this year and remain a tiny fraction of what they were under the former president.