Trust fund baby Dan Goldman went down to defeat in New York’s Democrat primaries last night, the latest incumbent Dem to take it on the chin from a full-on communist who is not bashful about saying the formerly quiet parts out loud.

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The despicable, pathological liar Goldman - who served as San Fran Nan’s lawfare guru during the first Trump presidency - took it on the chin from ‘Democratic Socialist’ - i.e. full-on Marxist commie - candidate Brad Lander in the primary to be the Democrat nominee in New York’s 10th congressional district which covers much of Brooklyn.

Lander’s big focus area in his campaign was on printing 2 trillion more dollars and further devaluing the U.S. dollar by forgiving student loans, Old Joe Biden’s big idea that foundered on the rocks of legality.