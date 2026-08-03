Dana Bash, the head cheerleader among CNN’s many, many CIA Mockingbird Media on-air hosts, made the terrible mistake of thinking she could have RFK, Jr. on her Sunday show and somehow come out a winner.

Boy, was she wrong.

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The host, armed with pages of notes no doubt provided her by CNN’s Big Pharma sponsors and an intellect comparable to that of the average 3rd grader, failed in her assignment to make RFK, Jr. the bad guy in the corrupt fake news channels ongoing effort to rehabilitate The Little Menace to Society Anthony Fauci. It didn’t work out well for Little Ms. Mockingbird.