[Note: Data Republican is one of the best follows on X for those who value detailed analysis of major issues facing our country. Below is an excerpt from a post she put up overnight detailing how Democrats and the intel community leveraged the USAID slush fund to undermine the very foundations of our constitutional Republic. It is a must read.]

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Everyone is arguing about whether USAID was wasteful. Nobody is explaining what it was actually for.

Yesterday the

Daily Caller

ran a piece noting that since Trump gutted USAID, right-wing candidates have swept Bolivia, Chile, Honduras, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia. The left hasn’t won a single Latin American presidential election since the funding stopped. Meanwhile, Ro Khanna went on a podcast and said Elon Musk “possibly sentenced to death” 4.5 million children by dismantling USAID. Musk threatened to sue him.

The right points to USAID grants for transgender operas in Colombia and DEI workshops in Serbia and asks why American taxpayers were funding them. The left points to children who depended on foreign aid claims millions of deaths.

But both miss the purpose of true USAID.