Don’t look now, but the Democrat National Committee has decided to go all-in on Kamala Harris one more time in 2028. That’s the only conclusion one can draw from the action taken by the DNC on Friday to move the South Carolina Primary up the order to become the party’s first primary for the 2028 election season.

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Face with the poll featured atop this piece showing AOC and Preacher Pete Buttigieg atop its heap of mediocrity in New Hampshire, the party’s nominal leaders - such as they are - obviously decided that constituted a 5-alarm emergency that calls for drastic action. So, being Democrats, they opted to take the easiest available option to rig the system in Harris’s favor.