Don’t look now, but the Democrats in Virginia, with the help of national party luminaries like robotic Hakeem Jeffries, are hatching a genius plan worthy of Dr. Evil to recover from the collapse of their redistricting scheme at the hands of the state’s Supreme Court.

Share

Take a look:

That’s right: On a recorded conference call obtained by the NYTimes over the weekend, Jeffries and other hare-brained Dems actually determined that one of their favored plans to overturn the court’s decision was to get the legislature to pass a new law lowering the mandatory retirement age for justices 54 years or under effective immediately!