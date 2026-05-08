Oh, noes, y’all - Tennessee just approved a new congressional map that eliminates the only safe Democrat district in the state!

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Naturally, the Democrats are all up in arms about it:

Oh, the humanity!

But wait: Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this exactly what the Dems in Virginia just did? Isn’t it what they’re trying to do in California? Isn’t it what they’re getting ready to do in New York? Isn’t it exactly what they’ve done all over the country for 60 years now, but in reverse? Of course, it is.