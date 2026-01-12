In case you missed it, the New York Times broke news last night that the Department of Justice has a grand jury convened focused on investigating Fed Chair Jerome Powell related to his handling of the renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters:

Transcript:

We have a Fox News alert that the New York Times is reporting that federal prosecutors has opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This inquiry is reportedly related to the Fed’s renovations and whether Powell lied to Congress about the scope of the project. The Times reports that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro approved the investigation in November. We’re going to continue to monitor this for any developments, and of course we’ll bring those to you.

Powell naturally blamed it all on Trump’s not liking his refusal to lower interest rates in a timely manner during the first year of his presidency in an extraordinary video released late Sunday.