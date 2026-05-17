Back in February, 2021, seven RINO senators voted to convict Donald Trump on shame impeachment charges stemming from the Jan. 6 capitol riot.

After yesterday’s primary election in Louisiana, just two of those seven RINOs remain: Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

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On Saturday, despicable pretend Republican Bill Cassidy became the first sitting senator to lose a primary election in 14 years, finishing a humiliating third place behind opponents John Fleming and Trump-endorsed Julia Letlow, who came in first place with 44.7% of the vote. Letlow will now face Fleming in a runoff on June 27.

It’s official: NBC News has now declared that the second spot in the June 27th Republican Senate runoff in Louisiana will go to State Treasurer John Fleming. So the runoff now is set - Congresswoman Julia Letlow, State Treasurer John Fleming. And that means that Senator Bill Cassidy, two term Republican incumbent senator who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in January of 2021 has been defeated. He will be denied renomination, and he will become the first sitting Republican senator, elected Republican senator since 2012 to lose a primary, to be denied renomination by his party. Again, Letlow clearly leading here tonight. Fleming, though, now safely, securely in second place here. Cassidy in third. The runoff set for June 27th.

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For those wondering, the other four RINOs who voted to convict Trump and are no longer in the senate include:

Utah’s Mitt Romney

Nebraska’s Ben Sasse

North Carolina’s Richard Burr

Pennsylvani’s Matt Toomey

And now, Bill Cassidy - GONE.

Glorious. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy.

Well, hold that thought: It could happen to a more deserving guy - or at leaste equally deserving - quite soon, actually. That would be Texas RINO John Cornyn, who continues to suck wind in the polling behind challenger Ken Paxton, the current AG in Texas.

That Texas senate runoff takes place on May 26.

IMPORTANT TO MY FELLOW TEXANS: Early voting for that runoff starts tomorrow, May 18.

Get your butts out there and be a part of kicking one more Mitch McConnell toadying RINO out of the United States Senate.

Carpe diem. Thanks.

That is all.