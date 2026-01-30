New broke Friday morning that former CNN hack and current church invader Don Lemon was arrested Thurdsay evening by federal agents in Hollywood, where he was covering the Grammy Awards, which I guess are being awarded this weekend. Oh, goody.

Share

So again we have a case of Pam Bondi keeping a promise made last week. That promise was delayed due to a decision by a corrupt Biden judge in Minnesota, but Bondi found some way to grab Lemon out in sunny California instead.

Good for her. For those keeping score, Lemon now ranks as the most prominent Democrat who has been arrested during the second Trump presidency. So check that box off the list.